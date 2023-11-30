PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The lawyers who represented a man who suffered permanent injuries in a traffic accident didn’t commit legal malpractice by not pursuing a claim against state government, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The state’s high court on Thursday publicly issued a unanimous opinion in favor of attorneys Gregory T. Brewers, Jeffrey Cole and William D. Sims, all of Sioux Falls.

Their clients, Doug and Dawn Barr of Tea, sued them, alleging they should have filed a claim for them against state government. Doug Barr was injured in a December 21, 2016, traffic accident in Tea, when Stuart Hughes ran a stop sign at about 5:30 p.m. and collided with Barr’s vehicle.

Hughes was employed as a law clerk for the state First Circuit Court and was based in Yankton. He lived in Vermillion and was paid for driving to and from work. On this afternoon, however, he was driving his father’s pickup truck to a family holiday dinner in Sioux Falls rather than returning to Vermillion. The Barrs wanted $1 million for damages but settled at $500,000, the limit on the pickup’s insurance coverage.

After the settlement was reached, the Barrs brought a malpractice claim against their attorneys. The Barrs alleged that the attorneys should have filed a claim against state government’s Public Entity Pool for Liability (PEPL) fund.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the high court’s opinion. He noted, “The PEPL’s coverage limit is $1,000,000 per occurrence for any accident involving a state vehicle. However, when a state employee is driving a personally owned vehicle, the PEPL fund, if applicable, becomes secondary to the vehicle’s auto insurance.”

In this instance, the attorneys argued that Hughes was not acting within the scope of his

employment at the time of the accident because he was heading to Sioux Falls rather than returning to Vermillion. They argued that the PEPL fund would not have provided coverage for any of Doug Barr’s damages, even if timely notice had been given to state government.

Retired Circuit Judge John Brown ruled for the attorneys. Judge Brown said Hughes wasn’t driving home to Vermillion. “I think that he abandoned his work purpose at that point and that he was on a personal trip to return to Sioux Falls,” the judge said.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed. Wrote Chief Justice Jensen, “Viewing the facts in a light most favorable to the Barrs, the evidence establishes that Hughes substantially deviated from his employment by traveling to a family dinner that evening at his parents’ home. Upon leaving the Turner County Courthouse at the end of the court day, Hughes did not return to Vermillion but

instead began traveling to Sioux Falls.”

The chief justice continued, “Hughes’s travel to Sioux Falls for a family dinner was a purpose that was unrelated to his work as a law clerk. Hughes was not directed by any employee within the UJS (South Dakota Unified Judicial System) to travel to Sioux Falls, and his attendance at the family dinner did not benefit the UJS. There are no genuine issues of material fact related to this question and the court properly resolved the question of whether Hughes had substantially deviated from his work purpose as a matter of law.”

He added, “When Hughes left Parker and began his trek to Sioux Falls for a family dinner, an act

independent of his employment with the UJS, he abandoned his purpose as a law clerk and was acting for his own personal benefit. As such, Hughes substantially deviated from any work-related purpose and was not acting within the scope of his employment as a matter of law.”

The chief justice concluded, “The Barrs’ claims against the attorneys for legal malpractice for

failing to provide timely notice to the State were premised on Hughes acting within the scope of his employment at the time of the accident. Because the accident did not arise within the scope of Hughes’s duties for the State, the accident was not an occurrence triggering PEPL fund coverage. Consequently, the Barrs could not have asserted a claim against the State in their underlying negligence action, and the attorneys were not negligent for failing to pursue one. Therefore, the circuit court properly granted summary judgment in favor of the attorneys.”