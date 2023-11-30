PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says a circuit judge ruled correctly when he said an insurance company didn’t have to defend against or pay for damages allegedly caused by a customer’s contaminated wheat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In an opinion publicly released Thursday, the state’s high court agreed unanimously with Circuit Judge Tony Portra that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company had no duty to defend or indemnify the couple, Mike and Nancy Gruenwaldt. They operate a farm near Miranda in Faulk County.

In October 2019, Mike Gruenwaldt delivered two truckloads of wheat to the Agtegra elevator at Redfield. According to the Supreme Court’s opinion written by Justice Patricia DeVaney, “Agtegra alleges that the wheat delivered was contaminated with fertilizer and that it was dumped into a bin containing approximately 400,000 bushels of wheat. According to Agtegra, it ‘was able to segregate and sell the contaminated wheat but received considerably less for it than’ it ‘would have received for uncontaminated wheat.’”

Agtegra then brought suit against the Grunewaldts, who have an automobile insurance policy with State Farm. The insurance company argued that the policy doesn’t cover Agtegra’s claims because the policy excludes damages caused by pollutants. Judge Portra agreed with State Farm. The Gruenwaldts appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court agreed with Judge Portra.

Wrote Justice DeVaney, “Agtegra’s underlying complaint alleges the Grunewaldts transported

and delivered wheat contaminated with fertilizer, causing the value of the wheat in the bin in which it was placed to be ‘adversely impacted’ and requiring increased labor and costs to segregate and separately sell the contaminated wheat. When applying the plain and ordinary meaning of State Farm’s policy terms here, the exclusions unambiguously bar coverage.”