PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Wall city council didn’t defy a circuit judge’s order when its members wouldn’t allow construction of a new truck stop, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the unanimous opinion that was publicly released Friday.

The state’s high court reversed a decision by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren, who had ordered that Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. should be issued a building permit.

Love’s had applied to rezone an 85-acre parcel south of Interstate 90 and sought the building permit.

The city council denied the requests. Love’s took the city council to circuit court. Judge Linngren ordered the city council to reexamine the matter.

The council determined none of its six members — Rick Hustead, Jerry Morgan, Stan Anderson, Mike Anderson, Dar Haerer, and Dan Hauk — was disqualified from considering Love’s application. A state law prohibits county, municipal or school board officials from participating in a discussion or voting on any issue in which the official has a conflict of interest.

Hustead is owner of Wall Drug Store as well as Wall Auto Livery, a gas station and convenience store. Mike Anderson owns the Dairy Queen restaurant. Welsh own a local motel.

The council members then denied Love’s requests a second time. Love’s went back to court. Judge Linngren found the council in contempt for “willfully and contumaciously disobeying” her order and directed the city to issue the building permit.

The city appealed the judge’s contempt finding to the Supreme Court. The high court ruled in the city’s favor.

Regarding the conflict of interest law, Chief Justice Jensen noted, “Absent a direct pecuniary interest, SDCL 6-1-17 does not authorize a court to intervene in either an individual member’s subjective conflict determination or the City Council’s discretionary determination of whether

a member has a conflict of interest requiring disqualification.”

As for the building permit, Chief Justice Jensen said the circuit judge erred in finding that the city council had defied her. He said the circuit judge went too far when she directed the city to issue the permit.

“The court’s order simply required the City to reconsider Love’s building permit application. The Mandamus Order did not dictate the criteria the City Council must consider, nor did the court order the City to issue a building permit,” he wrote. He added, “The City reconsidered the building permit, as ordered by the court, and exercised its discretion to deny the permit.”