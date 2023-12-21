PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A motorist paralyzed in a crash can continue his claim that warning signs should have been posted at a highway project, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In an opinion publicly released Thursday, a majority of the state’s high court found in favor of Austin McGee and returned the matter to circuit court for further action.

On June 30, 2018, McGee lost control of his pickup while traveling on a portion of SD45 north of Platte that was being resurfaced.

McGee sued the project contractor, Spencer Quarries, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation, including several employees.

McGee contended that the department failed to properly check the contractor’s plan to safely and adequately accommodate traffic traveling over the 1,400-feet stretch of exposed tack. McGee also contended there should have been “Fresh Oil” signs.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the portion of the decision directing that McGee’s case can continue against the Department of Transportation and two DOT employees. Justice Janine Kern and Justice Scott Myren joined the chief justice.

Justice Patricia DeVaney dissented on that portion, saying sovereign immunity barred McGee’s claim against the department and employees. Justice Mark Salter joined the dissent.