PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err when he decided a well-known Deadwood business figure wasn’t in contempt regarding an unpaid debt involving a casino and hotel, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Mark and Annesse Brockley of Spearfish wanted Michael Trucano found in contempt, but Circuit Judge Eric Strawn ruled in Trucano’s favor. The state’s high court publicly released the opinion Thursday upholding the circuit judge’s decision.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The background is complicated. Brockleys in 2004 sold a hotel and casino they owned in downtown Deadwood for $2 million to several men through a 20-year contract for deed. The men later transferred the property to a new group that eventually became known as G Squared and included Clarence “Nick” Griffin.

In 2011, Trucano and Griffin formed a new limited liability company, N.M.D. Venture, with each holding half of the shares. In June 2014, G Squared stopped making payments to the Brockleys, who in turn sued G Squared and its three owners including Griffin. On March 30, 2015, Griffin assigned his membership interest in N.M.D. to himself and his wife, Kimberly Griffin. The couple lived in Florida.

On April 15, 2015, Judge Strawn granted partial summary judgment in favor of Brockleys and against G Squared and its three owners including Clarence Griffin. Then on June 6, 2015, Trucano assigned his membership interest in N.M.D. to the Trucano Living Trust. Trucano and his wife, Cynthia, served as trustees of the trust.

In December 2016, Judge Strawn issued a charging order directing N.M.D. to pay the Brockleys any distributions owed to Clarence Griffin and issued a corrected charging order on February 3, 2017. On February 4, 2019, N.M.D. changed its name to Hickoks Hotel & Suites. In December 2019, Hickoks agreed to sell the hotel and casino.

In July 2020, Hickoks and the Trucano Trust entered into a redemption agreement. It provided that, when the sale closed, Hickoks would redeem the membership interest held by Trucano Trust in exchange for half the net proceeds from the sale. It also provided that the trust would assign its entire membership interest to Hickoks upon payment and Trucano would resign from any office he held in Hickoks.

Clarence Griffin died on December 14, 2020. The sale was set for December 29, 2020. Dakota Title did the closing. Here’s what Justice Myren said happened next:

“Kimberly’s attorneys urged Trucano, as operational manager of Hickoks, to establish a new bank account in Florida in the name of Hickoks to receive the proceeds from the sale. Trucano declined to do so and directed the closing agent to deposit the proceeds into Hickoks’ existing account at First Interstate Bank in Deadwood. Once the closing agent received the proceeds from the sale, half of the proceeds were transferred to the Trucano Trust to effectuate the redemption of that membership interest. Simultaneously, the Trucano Trust assigned its membership interest to Hickoks, and Trucano resigned his office as manager of Hickoks.

“After the redemption and after Trucano had left the Dakota Title office, Haven Stuck, an attorney for Kimberly and Hickoks, directed Dakota Title to wire the remaining proceeds from the sale to Hickoks’ account at First Home Bank in Florida. Dakota Title complied. Ultimately, Hickoks distributed these funds to Kimberly as the sole remaining member of Hickoks.”

Under the circuit judge’s 2017 charging order, Brockleys were owed $1,440,963.17 on the day of the sale, including interest. The amount wired to Kimberly Griffin’s account was $1,135,686.61.

In April 2021, Brockleys sought a court order that Kimberly Griffin, the estate of Clarence Griffin, Hickoks, Trucano and the Trucano Trust should be held in contempt for violating the 2017 charging order. Judge Strawn held a series of hearings and found that Brockleys hadn’t established that Trucano, Trucano Trust or Hickoks committed contempt.

Justice Myren said the circuit judge wasn’t “clearly erroneous” regarding Trucano and the trust. The justice wrote, “The Brockleys claim Trucano knew that a distribution subject to the charging order would be transferred from Hickoks’ account directly to Kimberly. Still, they presented no facts to show that Trucano permitted the proceeds to be distributed out of the account while he was still an owner, member, or manager of Hickoks.”.

As for Hickoks, the justice stated, “The circuit court determined that, upon his death, Clarence’s membership interest passed as a matter of law to Kimberly as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Consequently, the circuit court concluded that Hickoks’ subsequent distribution to

Kimberly did not violate the charging order.”

Earlier this year, Hickoks officially changed its name to Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood.