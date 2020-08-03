Sturgis rally travelers shouldn’t go through Cheyenne River reservation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two state government agencies are advising motorists headed to the Sturgis motorcycle rally they will face tribal traffic checkpoints on two reservations in South Dakota.

An estimated 250,000 people are expected during the course of the rally that opens Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 16.

The state Department of Tourism is asking businesses to relay to travelers the Pine Ridge Reservation is allowing traffic through, but people should expect to be stopped at checkpoints.

On the Cheyenne River Reservation, tribal authorities are stopping motorists at checkpoints on the east-west routes of SD 20 and US 212, and the north-south routes of SD 63 and SD 65, and rerouting many vehicles. Only local, commercial and essential traffic are allowed to pass into the reservation. SD 34 skirting the southern edge is open.

The traffic restrictions are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Transportation has published maps showing checkpoint locations:

Cheyenne River Reservation

Pine Ridge Reservation

Badlands

Tourism officials have distributed information about the checkpoints and about COVID-19.