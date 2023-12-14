PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis airport could become the first in South Dakota with an all-weather camera system from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The state Aeronautics Commission on Thursday approved a request from the city to use its entire aircraft fuel-tax fund balance of $4185.24.

The equipment and installation will cost an estimated $10,000.

The 360-degree systems are being installed at North Dakota airports, according to Sturgis planning and permitting director Dave Smith.

Here’s an FAA website showing airports and camera systems.