PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers gave final legislative approval Monday to reducing tuition at the state university centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Senators voted 32-2 for HB 1024, sending it to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision whether to sign it into law.

The legislation sought by the state Board of Regents would repeal the requirement that students at the centers pay tuition at the higher self-support rate. The governor appoints the regents. The House earlier approved the repeal 61-3.

Black Hills State University in Spearfish manages the Rapid City center, while the University of South Dakota operates the Sioux Falls center as a community college.

The difference is “roughly $100 per credit hour” between the standard resident rates in the $250s at BHSU and USD, and the self-support rate of $354.75 at the centers, according to Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark.

Greenfield said the reason for the higher rate was because the regents originally hoped the centers would attract non-tradition students who would save money by having to travel less to their classes.

The Legislature rolled back some tuition last year but held back on self-support rates to keep pressure on the regents, who were going through an internal examination for efficiencies.

“Now they have provided us a roadmap and a plan. That was our ask last year,” Greenfield said.

The regents typically set tuition rates in March for the coming academic year.