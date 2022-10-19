PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s health secretary and Stryker officials are again defending the decision to buy hundreds of new LIFEPAK-15 monitors and defibrillators from the company as replacement equipment for ambulance services in South Dakota.

Secretary Joan Adam brought three of Stryker’s people with her Wednesday to answer questions from the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee. One of them, Kathryn Janecke, told the panel that LIFEPAK-15s are designed with a service and support life of “minimum” of eight years after shipment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican, chairs the committee. He sent a letter to Adam requesting she appear. The letter said, in part, “Committee members have heard that the LIFEPAK defibrillators become obsolete and are no longer supported after three or four years. The Committee requests that you and a representative from the company be present on October 19, 2022, to discuss the LIFEPAK defibrillators.”

Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, was the only lawmaker who raised questions Wednesday. He asked whether some portion was covered for only five or six years. Janecke said she didn’t know of any.

Karr also asked why the purchase was delayed from June to August. Secretary Adam said the time was spent on a review triggered by notice of a potential lawsuit.

The Legislature provided $20 million earlier this year at the request of Governor Kristi Noem. Dennis Duncan, a Sioux Falls lawyer, filed the notice. He spoke to the legislative committee in August.

Adams on Wednesday called those reports that the committee received “misinformation.” She said the current monitors and defibrillators are outdated and it makes sense to stay with same company. She noted that 92% of ambulance services and 90% of hospitals in South Dakota use LIFEPAKs and said it’s important that they be compatible. Allowing individual providers to make their own purchase decisions would fragment the system, she said.

Delaying placement of the order until August has in turn further pushed back the expected delivery time of the units, according to Adam. She said the delivery date is now estimated at 10 months from the order date.