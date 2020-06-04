Stroeder wins another term on SDRS board

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Stroeder of Glenham was re-elected recently as a trustee representing state government employees for the South Dakota Retirement System.

He is an engineer for the state Department of Transportation in the Mobridge office. He has served as an SDRS trustee since 2004 and currently is the board’s vice chair.

The board is a combination of trustees chosen by their membership groups and governor’s appointees.

Stroeder received 472 votes, finishing ahead of Jill Lenards with 246 and Chad Meirose with 236.

Lenards is an auditor for the state Department of Revenue office in Watertown. Meirose is a medical facilities engineer for the state Department of Health in Sioux Falls.

The trustees, who met by video conference Wednesday because of COVID-19, used an online system to choose Annette Brant as county-employees representative. No one ran for the spot in the recent election. Five people subsequently expressed interest in the vacancy.

Brant is chief deputy in the Pennington County treasurer office. She was selected on the third ballot. Brant succeeds Kathy ‘KJ’ Peterson, who before her retirement was chief deputy in the Pennington County auditor office.