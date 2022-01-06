Stricter medical-abortion rule OK’d for S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the go-ahead Thursday to a stricter medical-abortion rule in South Dakota.

A third visit to the physician will now be required to receive the drug that causes expulsion of the fetus. The patient previously had been allowed to take that drug at home.

The panel voted 4-2 after hearing from state Department of Health officials and three physicians, including Glenn Ridder and Michael Fiegen from Sioux Falls, who favored the restrictions; and from two opponents who are physicians, Planned Parenthood medical director Sarah Traxler of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Erika Schipper of Sioux Falls.

Thursday marked the second time the committee considered the rule. The panel deadlocked two weeks ago 3-3 when Senator Timothy Johns voted against it.

This time, the retired judge gave his approval. “There is statutory authority in my mind for the proposed rule,” he told the panel. He said his role on the committee wasn’t to determine the wisdom of a proposed rule if it was reasonably related.

In this case, Johns said, the question was “really close.”

He said he normally doesn’t interfere in the doctor-patient relationship.

“I’m troubled by it. I truly am troubled,” Johns said.

Lawmakers who voted to let the rule move ahead were Representative Jon Hansen, Representative Kevin Jensen, Senator Jean Hunhoff and Johns. Trying to stop it were Senator Troy Heinert and Representative Ryan Cwach.