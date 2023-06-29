PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long stretch of highway that crosses the Rosebud Indian Reservation will soon honor a special group of South Dakota military veterans whose use of indigenous languages during World War I and World War II befuddled enemy forces.

The state Transportation Commission on Thursday officially designated part of US18 as the Sicangu Lakota Code Talker Memorial Highway. It will cover a segment from Pickstown in the east to the boundary between Todd and Bennett counties in the west.

State Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, a Rosebud tribal member, originally sought the Code Talker designation for a 55-mile stretch of US83. But the full length of that route through the entire U.S. already was designated as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

“It did not make sense to have a piece of that in South Dakota removed,” said Craig Smith, director of operations for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Smith said further discussion with Bordeaux led to the US18 proposal. “There’s no other designation on this section,” Smith said.

Questioned about the 106-mile length, Smith said the department’s staff considers the significance of the person or group that’s been suggested for the honor.

DOT construction and maintenance engineer Christina Bennett said that bridges along the Code Talkers stretch and other honorary routes remain available for Fallen Heroes or other special designations.

Among the communities along the Code Talkers route are Bonesteel, Burke, Gregory, Colome, Winner and Mission.

Bordeaux had introduced legislation this year for the Code Talker designation on US83. The South Dakota Community Foundation meanwhile is accepting funds for a Code Talkers memorial that has been proposed for the state Capitol grounds.