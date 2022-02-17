PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker from Minnehaha County wants to require that state government’s doors open when the South Dakota Legislative Research Council knocks asking for fiscal information regarding ballot measures.

Senator Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, is trying to add to state law this sentence: “Any state agency, board, commission, department, or institution of state government shall provide information requested by the director for the purpose of preparing the fiscal note.”

He met no resistance Wednesday during a hearing on SB 187. He compared the LRC’s fiscal staff of six to the 60 people the state Department of Social Services employs in its fiscal office.

“Other states compel this type of cooperation,” Steinhauer told the Senate State Affairs Committee. He said information is power and power needs to be shared with the people.

The panel unanimously recommended his legislation. “I do think this is to ensure the public gets the right information,” Senator Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, said.

The bill was placed on the Senate consent calendar. Legislative rules for consent items allow questions to be asked but don’t allow debate.

Any senator can have an item removed from consent for debate the next day.