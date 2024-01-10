PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers heard Wednesday that South Dakota’s court system officially supports establishing a state public-defender office and an indigent defense commission that whose members would be appointed by the state’s three branches of government.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen told a joint gathering of the Legislature that the proposal would be brought this session.

“The initial caseload of the state public defender office will include appeals of criminal, juvenile abuse and neglect, and post-conviction habeas cases, from counties statewide,” the chief justice said in the annual State of the Judiciary address.

He referred to a state task force’s report that “recommends expanding the state public defender office to include felony trial level work through a combination of staff attorneys and contract lawyers. The public defender office, as overseen by the commission, will also be responsible for training, supporting, and mentoring court-appointed counsel who are interested in, or currently providing, indigent legal defense services.”

County governments currently are paying about $2.1 million per year for services that the state office would provide. According to Jensen, the statewide office would cost an estimated $1.4 million, which means a savings of $600,000 for counties. He said there’s more than money at stake.

“Judges in South Dakota continue to have difficulty finding attorneys able to provide indigent representation, particularly in rural areas. Some counties struggle to pay indigent defense contracts and lack experienced attorneys who can handle serious felony cases. There are six counties in South Dakota that have no attorneys and 23 counties that have three or fewer lawyers,” Jensen said.

He continued, “The lack of structure, oversight, and inefficiencies in our current indigent defense system has created legal deserts across the state. Minnehaha, Pennington, and Lawrence counties have public defender offices that may serve as indigent defense models, but there is much work to do to create a statewide system. Prior to this year, South Dakota was one of only two states in the nation that relied solely upon counties to provide indigent defense at all levels. This past fall, the other state, Pennsylvania, authorized state funding and oversight for indigent defense for the first time.”

Chief Justice Jensen also assured lawmakers that the Supreme Court would take public comment before considering rule changes that could allow University of South Dakota law students to choose a public-interest pathway to become licensed as lawyers rather than take the state bar exams.

Go here to read the full text of his remarks.