States will get another year to use federal coronavirus relief funds, S.D. official says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State governments will have an additional year to finish spending the coronavirus relief funds they received from Congress, South Dakota’s commissioner of finance and management said Tuesday.

Liza Clark said the extension to December 31, 2021, was part of the additional funding legislation that Congress recently passed and sent for the U.S. president’s signature.

States had been facing a December 30 deadline to commit funds. South Dakota state government received $1.25 billion to spread.

It’s too soon to say whether Governor Kristi Noem will re-open any categories or create new categories, according to Maggie Seidel, her policy director and a senior advisor. “When we have more, we’ll share it,” Seidel said.

Among South Dakota’s allocations were up to $58.4 million for county governments and $141.5 million to municipal governments.

Other amounts included, according to the latest report from Clark’s bureau:

Acute care hospitals have been paid $15,519,647.

Community service providers were paid $2,642,515 and another $2,005,125 is being processed.

Non-profits have been paid $6,742,998 and have another $10,847,940 in processing.

Small business startups have been paid $543,349 and have another $5,386,825 being processed.

Small businesses that suffered COVID-19 financial losses have received $79,094,682 and another $106,640,821 is being processed from the first round of grants. There are applications for another $116,326,400 from the second rounds of grants.

State government also has been using tens of millions to offset its expenses related to COVID-19.

The governor in a pair of tweets Monday said, “South Dakota experienced a truly incredible year. Despite the pandemic forcing businesses to adjust, we have perhaps the strongest economy in the country. Our unemployment rate is back down to 3.5%. We ended the 2020 fiscal year with a budget surplus.”

She added, “SD businesses cut the fewest hours and the fewest wages of any state in America. They had the lowest decrease in demand for their products and services. South Dakota’s economy took a hit when COVID came, just like every state, but we’ve come roaring back stronger than ever.”

More than 1,440 people have died so far from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

This is a developing story.