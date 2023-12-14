PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s aeronautics fund has a balance of $13 million and is in better financial shape than it was a few years ago, in part thanks to a $4 million appropriation from the Legislature, according to a report headed to the governor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But the governor also will get a second report showing the expected needs in the next few years, including more than $76 million projects planned for commercial airports at Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

The state Aeronautics Commission talked on Thursday about possible ways to chip away at that imbalance while continuing to distribute aid to dozens of other commercial and general airports.

The commission also received a briefing on the need for a new terminal and apron at the Spearfish airport that could cost $7 million or more.

The Federal Aviation Administration has traditionally paid 90% of many airport projects and 100% for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid City and Sioux Falls officials, however, don’t expect to see more than 50% from the FAA for expansion projects they’re planning in the next few years.

The large shares of federal funding meant that the state commission could get by with a cap of 5% or less on its contributions. In 2020 and 2021, the commission gave no matches for most projects, because the FAA was providing 100%. In 2022, the commission changed the cap to 3.5% and has since returned to 5%.

The aeronautics fund has two sources of revenue. Aircraft registration fees produced $53,148 in the past year, while aircraft-fuel taxes generated $3,193,244.

The commission needs to develop a plan for the fund, said chair Eric Odenbach of Eureka. Jack Dokken, who oversees the state’s airports program, said the plan should be in place before the South Dakota airports conference. That’s set for April 10-11 in Deadwood.

Rapid City airport’s manager Patrick Dame said a 1-cent increase in the jet fuel tax might be worth proposing, because it would send a message to legislators that pilots are trying to help themselves. “We’ve got to be looking in our back yard,” Dame said.

Replied state Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, “I don’t see that happening this session.” Governor Kristi Noem, when she campaigned in 2018, vowed to veto any tax increase.

Sioux Falls airport’s manager Dan Letellier Dan said there are more needs than the commission can assist and there will be an attempt to get money from the Legislature during the 2024 session. “I’m sure it won’t be enough, but every little bit helps,” he said.

Letellier suggested commission members work behind the scenes to convince legislators. “We have to push together to secure this funding,” he said.

AT A GLANCE

Federal grants approved for South Dakota airports per federal fiscal year (October 1st – September 30th) for the past seven years are listed below:

FY2017 – $28,595,493

FY2018 – $24,143,552

FY2019 – $35,369,027

FY2020 – $73,522,621 (Includes CARES Act funds)

FY2021 – $61,684,945 (Includes Covid-related grants)

FY2022 – $56,397,913 (Includes Covid-related grants and IIJA)

FY2023 – $36,471,093 (Includes IIJA grants)