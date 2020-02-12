1  of  46
State Veterans Cemetery at Sioux Falls will cost more than expected

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The price for opening the new State Veterans Cemetery at Sioux Falls will be about 15% higher than first thought.

The South Dakota Senate voted 33-0 Wednesday for SB 35. It would authorize state government to spend $6,904,794. The initial budget was $6 million.

“This money will come from the federal government,” Senator Jim Stalzer, a Sioux Falls Republican, said.

“It doesn’t cost the State of South Dakota anything,” added Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican.

The 60-acre cemetery is off Slip Up Creek Road on the north side of Sioux Falls at 25965 South 477th Avenue. Groundbreaking was September 9. The master plan calls for more than 28,000 grave sites.

Pre-registrations are being accepted by the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Contributions can be made to the South Dakota Community Foundation for the cemetery’s operation.

The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives for further consideration.

