PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Water Management has canceled an irrigation permit for a former state legislator.

Jason Frerichs, who farms in the Wilmot area of northeast South Dakota, received the permit on September 18, 2009, to spray water from a well in the Revillo aquifer over 60 acres of crop ground.

State law required that he complete construction by September 18, 2014, and that he place the water to beneficial use no later than September 18, 2018. But as of 2020 the system still hadn’t been constructed.

Frerichs represented himself before the board last week. He said he purchased the land with the well in 2009 and applied for the permit that year. He acknowledged he should have better reviewed the permit and state irrigation laws.

He asked for leniency to establish the test pump this summer. He said he would have to use a generator to power the pump.

Board member Jim Hutmacher of Chamberlain, a well driller and a former legislator, asked how long Frerichs wanted. Frerichs said a year. He told Hutmacher that using a center-pivot system would be too expensive.

“I’d like to have a better traveling gun to have it cover more area,” Frerichs said.

Board member William Larson of Burbank made the motion to cancel the permit, saying there’s “been no showing of exigent circumstances” as state law requires for the board to grant an extension. None of the board sided with Frerichs.

State water-rights engineer Eric Gronlund told the board that he recommended cancellation based on state law regarding time to place water to beneficial use. He said the board to his knowledge had never taken a permit holder’s financial situation into consideration.

“If that were the case we’d never be able to cancel a water right in South Dakota,” Gronlund said. He added that he was “sympathetic” to Frerichs’ situation but needed to follow state laws.

State assistant attorney general Ann Mines Bailey said there didn’t seem to be an exception that fit Frerichs’ situation. “It seems to be stemming from a hesitation about what kind of system to put in,” she said.

“Our hands are tied,” she added. She noted other farmers within a mile had been irrigating at times during the 11 years that Frerichs didn’t use the water. “Cancellation of this permit is the only option under the law.”

Frerichs gave a variety of reasons, such as the irrigation gun wasn’t the right size, and he didn’t want to damage too much of the crops. He said the board hadn’t received any testimony that he was holding up any other application.

Board member Leo Holzbauer of Wagner, who’s held irrigation permits back to the 1950s, told Frerichs that, from his own experience, sometimes there wasn’t a way around not putting some water on the land. “You can lose that permit by not using it, even if it’s set up,” Holzbauer said.