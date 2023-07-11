PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature changed agricultural property taxes to a production-based system that took effect in 2009. The panel that monitors it received the latest annual update Tuesday from the state Department of Revenue.

The department’s property tax director, Wendy Semmler, said the system works.

“It keeps values at a reasonable level and administratively it isn’t too burdensome,” she told the Legislature’s Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Task Force.

One of the members, David Owen of Sioux Falls, said the Legislature made the switch 15 years ago because the sales market at the time was influencing land prices beyond what many properties could produce. He asked whether the 2008 change resulted in a fair approach. “In my opinion, it is,” Semmler said.

The system is somewhat complex, with separate formulas for assessing values of what are known as cropland and noncropland. The system has eight soil classes, with the director of equalization in each county setting the assessments for his or her county. The Department of Revenue notifies each county annually of its agricultural income value, based on an eight-year running average, with the highest and lowest years exempted.

Semmler distributed the latest cropland and noncropland productivity charts for the 66 counties. She said 23 counties are providing parcel adjustments that reduced assessments based on eight potential natural hindrances, while 10 counties are using a state law that allows all agricultural properties in the county that have Class 4 soils to be designated either cropland or noncropland.

Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee, a retired Meade County director of equalization who chairs the task force, said he hoped that the department would work on further refining the system in the future, especially regarding Class 4 soils. “We kind of have the table set to get some more of that information,” he said.

Semmler said the department’s soil-table project was put on the back burner. “We have completely stopped that process of updating that,” she said. The department now is conducting “a deep dive inventory” of what each county is using and doing, she said.

Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister, a rancher who’s the task force’s vice chair, said he likes the section of the department’s website that explains property taxes, including the South Dakota property tax transparency portal.

Lesmeister said he still hears from landowners who say they pay too much in property taxes. “I hear less about they don’t know what’s going on,” he said.