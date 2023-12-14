PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven South Dakota business projects will be getting financial help from state government.

The state Board of Economic Development approved the incentives on Wednesday. They include:

A low-interest loan of $1,568,210 to Borns Group, Inc., a Watertown-based marketing company that is expanding its Aberdeen operations.

A low-interest loan of $60,000 to Dark Canyon Coffee, a Rapid City wholesaler and retailer that is expanding.

Low-interest loans of $115,000 to MaSco 8 LLC and $130,000 to Gus Stop 8 as part of G.F. Buche Company purchasing and expanding a Pickstown convenience store.

A low-interest loan of $34,366 to DeSCO Architectural, Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum windows in De Smet that is expanding staff and buying automated equipment.

A low-interest loan of $358,384 to S&S Ag Supply, LLC, a seed cleaning and treatment company in Hurley that is expanding.

A sales-tax offset of $1,094,080 to Red Rock Real Estate, LLC of Centerville for a reverse-osmosis milk processing plant.

A sales-tax offset of $3,275,738 to Sonstegard Foods of Sioux Falls for an egg-laying operation in Turner County.

A local infrastructure improvement grant of $500,000 to Viborg for road construction and infrastructure for five additional lots in the local industrial park.

A local infrastructure improvement grant of $500,000 to Corsica to proceed with a 20-acre industrial park.

A local infrastructure improvement grant of $500,000 to Lake Area Improvement Corporation at Madison for adding street access and utility infrastructure to 47 acres of undeveloped property.

In a separate action, the state Economic Development Finance Authority approved a $12.5 million livestock nutrient management bond for a solid-waste system at County Line Dairy in northeast Hamlin County.

