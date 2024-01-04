PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers will be asked to start putting tens of millions of dollars of the public’s money toward constructing a new men’s prison planned for Lincoln County and finishing a new women’s prison in Rapid City.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations has pre-filed two pieces of legislation that the South Dakota Department of Corrections wants for the projects. The Legislature opens the 2024 session on January 9.

Senate Bill 49 proposes spending money for the new men’s prison, which the department plans to build on state-owned land near Harrisburg in northern Lincoln County as a replacement for the current State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The legislation would appropriate $10 million from South Dakota’s share of federal COVID-19 aid for installing sewer and water infrastructure at the site, which currently is undeveloped. The legislation also would transfer $132,449,532 from state government’s general fund and $95,731,352 from the state government’s budget reserve fund to the state’s incarceration construction fund.

SB50 meanwhile calls for additional money to be spent for the new women’s prison. One section seeks $2,420,154 from South Dakota’s share of federal COVID-19 aid for installing the water and sewer infrastructure. Two other sections propose transferring $20,892,179 from state government’s general fund to the state’s incarceration construction fund and then spending that amount on construction.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem outlined the spending plans for prison construction during her December budget address to a joint gathering of the Legislature. Those would amounts would be in addition to $394.7 million that she said had already been set aside the past two years.

The governor said her approach on the prisons would save an estimated $600 million in interest payments and fees and would allow state government to avoid $50 million in annual debt-service payments.

The men’s-prison measure is likely to draw opposition from a Lincoln County-based group that doesn’t want the prison built there.

The Legislature established the incarceration construction fund in 2022. Then-Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack and then-House Republican leader Kent Peterson sponsored the measure. The final version won approval from the House of Representatives 66-3 and the Senate 28-3.

Among those voting in favor of creating the fund were Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen and Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward, whose legislative districts include parts of Lincoln County. They have been featured speakers at events hosted by the group opposed to locating the men’s prison in Lincoln County.

According to the Bureau of Financial and Management, the most-recent estimate for construction of the men’s prison was more than $706 million.