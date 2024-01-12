This story has been corrected to refer to the ACT. Reporter Bob Mercer apologizes for the error.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education plans to replace the Smarter Balanced statewide assessment with the ACT for grade 11 students in the 2025-26 school year, state Education Secretary Joseph Graves said Friday.

That news led the House Education Committee to set aside a proposal from Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen to make the same change for the coming school year.

Venhuizen said he didn’t know about the department’s plan until Graves made the statement to the committee.

Venhuizen, who was a chief of staff for Governor Kristi Noem and her predecessor, Governor Dennis Daugaard, told the committee he wants to see the change happen and was willing to let the department proceed. Education secretaries work at the appointment of governors.

ACT scores are one of the ways that colleges and universities decide whether to accept students. ACT scores are also a consideration for various scholarships.

South Dakota law requires student assessments for grades 3 through 8 and in grade 11. Venhuizen said 58% of South Dakota high school students also took the ACT last year. He said those students and their parents paid $68 apiece, plus $25 for the ACT writing test.

Venhuizen’s proposal would have had the state Department of Education pay for students to take the ACTs, with students responsible for the costs of any further tries. He said Nebraska and Montana already have all students take them.

He acknowledged that some school officials didn’t support the change because all students would be taking it and South Dakota’s overall scores would be expected to go down.

Graves spoke in favor of Venhuizen’s legislation, calling the ACTs “the best choice” to replace Smarter Balanced assessments for grade 11. Also supporting it were lobbyists for the South Dakota Education Association, which represents teachers and other school employees, and the Sioux Falls school district.

Opposing it was Debbie Pease, lobbyist for Family Voice Action, who said it would take away parents’ decisions to have students opt out of the assessments. She said school districts already could provide the ACT to students.

The department plans to pay for the ACTs.