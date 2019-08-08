State panel sets two hearings on South Dakota place names

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board on Geographic Names goes to Spink County and Minnehaha County next week for field hearings to collect public comments on names suggested for two water bodies.

Board members visit Olsen’s Pheasant Phun Lodge on Wednesday, August 14, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The ranch is 20 miles northeast of Hitchcock at 18526 398th Avenue.

The feature under consideration there is an unnamed tributary. The proposed name is Iron River.

The board reconvenes Thursday, August 15, at 6 p.m. in Hartford’s fire station at 305 W. South Street.

The feature there is an unnamed creek that people want to call Turtle Creek.

Anyone who can’t attend can email written comments by August 23 to alli.moran@state.sd.us or send them by US mail to SD Board on Geographic Names, Dept. of Tribal Relations, 320 E. Dakota, Pierre, SD 57501.