State panel says yes to $32 million of road and bridge repairs for South Dakota’s highways

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission gave the green light this week to seven major highway projects.

A review of bids “found nothing alarming,” said Sam Wiesgram from the state Department of Transportation.

“It’s nice they’re all within 10 percent (of the estimates),” commission chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell said.

Grading and surfacing work on five miles of westbound lanes on SD 50 in the Vermillion area went to Reede Construction of Aberdeen. Its $11,056,344.80 bid was 5.9 percent above the $10,442,643.32 estimate. DOT received five bids.

Surfacing and other work on 16 miles of SD 42, between SD 19 and the Tea-Ellis road in McCook and Minnehaha counties, went to Knife River Corporation of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Its $10,173,892.71 was 0.4 percent below the $10,210,327.69 estimate. DOT received three bids.

Crack repairs and surfacing on 5.7 miles of US 14 east of Pierre went to Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria, Minnesota. Its $4,326,604.76 bid was 3.5 percent above the $4,178,899.97 estimate. DOT received four bids.

Replacing structures and grading on SD 248 over Big Buffalo Creek near Cactus Flats and over White Willow Creek near Kadoka, in Jackson County, went to A-G-E Corporation of Fort Pierre. Its $2,621,529.95 bid was 6.7 percent below the $2,808,828.56 estimate. DOT received five bids.

Pavement and pipe work on Interstate 90 between Mitchell and the James River went to BX Civil and Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids. Its $1,987,500.00 bid was 4.9 percent above the $1,894,289.80 estimate. DOT received four bids.

Asphalt surface treatment on various routes in Minnehaha, Moody and Brookings counties went to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Its $2,255,248.00 bid was 5.3 percent below the $2,382,315.30 estimate. DOT received three bids.

Landslide repair on SD 11 north of Interstate 90 in Minnehaha County went to Dakota Constructors of Harrisburg. Its $196,946.25 bid was 4.4 percent below the $206,049.00 estimate. DOT received five bids.