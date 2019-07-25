State panel rejects lone bid for a Brookings intersection

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Motorists in Brookings won’t face stoplights at a busy intersection this year, the South Dakota Transportation Commission decided Thursday.

Commissioners followed a recommendation from a state Department of Transportation official that they reject the one bid and re-offer the work as part of a larger project.

The site where signals are planned is the intersection of US 14B / 18th Street and 22nd Avenue.

That’s the corner northeast of the new Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium where South Dakota State University plays NCAA football.

It’s also where much more traffic is expected starting in 2020, when reconstruction commences on a segment of US 14.

“That is not a signalized intersection currently,” Sam Weisgram told commissioners. He presents bids the department receives for projects.

Bowes Construction Inc. of Brookings was the sole bidder on the intersection work. Its offer of $323,513.70 was nearly 49 percent above the department estimate of $217,228.95.

Weisgram recommended the commission reject the bid for several reasons: The amount was high, the project drew just one bid and the work can be folded into the US 14 project that goes out for bids later this year.

He said state officials had wanted the signals in place during 2019 and would lose about six months, but the work could be a priority next year.