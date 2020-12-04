State panel picks name for Hughes Co. creek

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A previously unnamed water body in Hughes County should be formally known as Arikara Creek, the South Dakota Board of Geographic Names has decided.

The board had proposed the name at its October meeting after setting aside suggestions of Mush Creek and Crone Creek.

The creek is on land south of Pierre along the Missouri River. The final decision came Wednesday.

Joe Ashley of Pierre suggested Arikara Creek. Troy Jones of Sioux Falls sent a message supporting him.

The board’s chair, June Hansen of Pierre, said three additional comments were received and that was uncommon. The packet now goes to the national board for consideration in 2021.