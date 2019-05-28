State panel OKs closing Lake Preston airport

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The public airport in Lake Preston will be allowed to close, the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission decided Tuesday.

Community leaders want to put the property to use instead as a site for economic development.

The state commission also agreed to provide five percent of funding for improvements planned at six local airports.

Ninety percent will come from the federal government for each projects. Local funds will account for the other five percent. They are:

Designing hangar taxi-lane reconstruction at Canton ($78,000 total).

Reconstruction of the south apron at Faulkton ($730,000 total).

Land work at Miller ($225,000 total).

Designing a wildlife fence at Redfield ($35,000 total).

Designing hangar taxi-lane reconstruction at Vermillion ($55,000 total).

Designing a second phase of lower apron expansion at Winner ($50,000 total).

The commission also agreed to release $45,000 of state airport-fuel tax revenue to Pierre Regional Airport. The purpose is paving a taxi-lane in the general-aviation area.

The Federal Aviation Administration determined about 15 years ago that the area wasn’t eligible for federal airport-improvement funds.

Pierre airport manager Michael Isaacs wrote in a letter to the state commission that the airport as of May had $161,644.47 of fuel-tax revenue available.

He said the project will provide “safe access to federally funded taxiways” for more than 50 aircraft based at the Pierre complex.

Read the Pierre letter online