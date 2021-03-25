State panel helps underwrite more local infrastructure projects across South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than 20 South Dakota communities and rural systems received state government’s financial help for water and sewer improvements Thursday.

The state Board of Water and Natural Resources approved nearly $70 million of various low-interest loans, grants and forgiveness of loan principal.

“Pretty good day’s work,” chair Jerry Soholt of Sioux Falls said as the meeting neared the end, some three hours after it began.

Tea was one of eight that received funding for both sewer and water.

The board loaned Tea $1,402,000 to extend sanitary storm sewer and $790,000 to install new water line on 272nd Street, as well as $8,394,000 for connecting to Sioux Falls’ water reclamation system.

Others receiving sewer and drinking water packages were Chancellor, Cresbard, Elkton, Lake Norden, Miller, Rosco and Salem.

Nine places got financial help for sewer work: Alcester, Watertown, Yankton, Custer, Waubay, Vermillion, Tabor, St. Lawrence and Northdale.

Several communities and rural systems were approved for state assistance on drinking water improvements: Bear Butte Valley, Kingbrook, Brookings-Deuel, Castlewood, Groton and Faith.

The board also awarded a tire-removal grant for a statewide project and funding for Vermillion’s landfill.

Information the board considered is here.