State panel green-lights S.D. road projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Transportation Commission has given the OK to four more projects on South Dakota roadways, including at a popular rest stop along Interstate 90.

The decisions Thursday included work on the wastewater lagoon and lift station at the westbound I-90 Salem rest area.

The commission chose Soukup Construction of Sioux Falls. Its bid of $599,540.00 was $144,667.00 below the state Department of Transportation estimate. There was one other bidder.

DOT’s Sam Weisgram recommended awarding another project, for putting in a stoplight system and doing sidewalk work at a busy intersection in Mitchell, even though the lowest of three bids was 40% above the department’s estimate.

The commission agreed, awarding the job at the crossing of S.D. 37 and Minnesota Avenue to BX Civil and Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids. The bid of $505,327.25 was $146,244.95 above the $359,082.30 estimate.

Weisgram told commissioners that DOT officials looked over its design and didn’t find viable options to re-let the work for new bids. “The first two bidders were very close, the way they bid the job,” he said. “The scope of work can’t really change. It’s the installation of a new signal.”

The commission also approved two other projects.

Pavement restoration on about 20 miles of highways in Beadle and Hand counties was awarded to Forby Contracting of Hinckley, Minnesota. Its bid of $1,396,068.60 was 13.2% below the $1,609,017.40. There were two other bids, which also were below estimate.

Culvert cleaning and related work on SD 28 between the Spink/Clark counties line and five miles west of Willow Lake was awarded to Subsurface Inc. of Moorhead, Minnesota. Its bid of $193,416.25 was 30% below the $276,223.25 estimate and about $1,700 below the other bid.