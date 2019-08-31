State panel commits $1.1 million toward $22 million of projects at South Dakota airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen public airports across South Dakota received green lights at the state level this week for improvements the state Aeronautics Commission has agreed to partially fund.

The initial estimates for the projects total about $21.1 million, with 90 percent coming from federal aid. The state commission committed to about $1.1 million. Local support will provide the other $1.1 million.

Projects include airports serving Aberdeen, Brookings, Faith, Faulkton, Gettysburg, Huron, McLaughlin, Rapid City, Rosebud, Spearfish, Watertown, Wessington Springs and Yankton.

The commission approved the projects during a teleconference Wednesday.

