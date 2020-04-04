State panel begins steps in nominating a new justice for the South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law requires that South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson must retire no later than January 5, 2021. The state Judicial Qualifications Commission recently issued an official notice to all active members of the South Dakota State Bar that the application period was open.

Among the commission’s roles are screening applicants and recommending at least two names to Governor Kristi Noem. Her choice becomes South Dakota’s newest justice.

Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson is acting secretary for the Judicial Qualifications Commission. KELOLAND News Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer posed questions Friday to him. Here is their exchange.

Is this timing normal for a situation when the approximate retirement date is known?

The timeline to fill Chief Justice Gilbertson’s vacancy is slightly longer than normal, which is usually five to six months.

The chief justice met with the commission August of 2019 as he does every year. During that meeting he discussed his upcoming mandatory retirement in January of 2021 and gave the commission authority to commence the process to fill his vacancy in 2020 as the commission felt necessary in its discretion.

This is a workable extended timeline, especially with many unknown factors at play due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic issues.

It is our desire to get the list of qualified applicants to the governor in mid-September, so she has adequate time to fulfill her role, and leave the applicant sufficient time to wind up other affairs and take the oath of office, without the Court having any gaps in coverage or loss of continuity.

This timeline was also considered to avoid the governor receiving the list of names just prior to or during the legislative session when her time is more limited. Consequently, it is slightly expanded but fairly typical.

Is there a timeline for submitting nominees to the governor?

The timeline is typically four to six months for the commission to complete its role, but it depends on the circumstances of each vacancy.

The commission prefers to have the names to the governor at a minimum of four to six weeks before the incumbent judge’s last day, so the new appointee has sufficient time to wind up affairs and take the oath of office. The commission strives to reduce any potential gaps in judicial coverage caused by the vacancy as much as possible.

A typical timeline is as follows:

— Four to six weeks for application deadline. (Editor’s note: In this instance, the closure date is May 29, 2020.) This is a lengthy and difficult application that requires the applicant to acquire and attach materials as requested. Applicants may need to discuss their plans with business partners and family prior to applying. Allowing additional time for this process promotes larger applicant pools.

— Three to four weeks for preliminary review of applications.

— Six to eight weeks for background investigations to be completed.

— Four to six weeks to read all applications, schedule and complete interviews.

The qualified applicant list is resolved the day of the meeting when applicants are interviewed. The governor has no timeline on her due diligence and the making of her appointment decision, but in my time on the commission both executives (governors) have been prompt in getting this work done.

Is there any expectation of the level of interest this vacancy will draw?

This is something impossible to anticipate, as each vacancy has its unique characteristics and applicants can be motivated to apply or not apply, based upon numerous personal and professional circumstances which may exist at the time of the vacancy, including the geographic location of the district.

What was the level of interest in recent Supreme Court vacancies?

The number of applicants for the Supreme Court for all recent vacancies has ranged from five to 10.

Does the applicant need to currently live in the counties of the district? (Editor’s note: The Fifth District covers Harding, Butte, Perkins, Corson, Ziebach, Dewey, Campbell, Walworth, Potter, McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, Brown, Spink, Marshall, Day, Clark, Roberts, Codington, Hamlin, Grant, and Deuel. Justice Gilbertson was a circuit judge based at Sisseton when he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1995 by then-Governor Bill Janklow.)

The South Dakota Constitution provides that applications must be from “voting residents within the district, circuit or jurisdiction from which they are elected or appointed.” According to the holding in Cummings v Mickelson (1993) an applicant may apply if they do not currently live in the district but must be a resident of the district at the time they take the oath and assume the office.

What are the preliminary next steps by the commission after receiving an application?

Under the current procedures, once the applications are received the commissioners are given three to four weeks to do an initial application review. This time is needed as the applications are lengthy and include writing samples and other attachments.

A meeting is scheduled to determine if, preliminarily, enough qualified applicants have applied in order for the commission to fulfill its constitutional obligation. If not, the vacancy will be re-advertised.

If there are a sufficient number of qualified applicants, there is then a vote on each application to determine if the applicant will continue through the investigation process.

Once that process is completed, all remaining applicants are subjected to a rigorous background investigation. We currently use two retired judges with previous substantial experience in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office to conduct the background investigations.

This investigation includes inquiring of members of the State Bar, justices, judges, Unified Judicial System employees, local law enforcement and other members of the community, as well as criminal background checks, State Bar Disciplinary Board complaint records, credit history, and includes a newly evolving social media/internet background investigation.

With any Supreme Court vacancy we use an expanded background investigation, so that more people are interviewed about each applicant, and each commissioner is allowed to submit a list of names of persons they want interviewed as part of the background check for the vacancy. This process usually takes 45 to 60 days but can be longer depending on the number of applicants.

How does the commission select applicants to interview for a specific vacancy?

Typically all applicants who have been investigated are personally interviewed by the commission, at a meeting where the commission is sitting as a qualification body.

On rare occasions something comes up in the investigation process where an applicant is determined to be disqualified.

How does the commission select the applicants whose names will be forwarded to the governor as nominees for a vacancy?

The commission is guided by a set of qualification standards as provided for in Rule II(3) of the Rules of Procedure for the Judicial Qualifications Commission in the appendix to South Dakota Codified Law Chapter 16-1A.

These standards require consideration of integrity, standing in the community, moral conduct, commitment to equal justice, intelligence and knowledge of the law, experience, patience, temperament, reaction to judicial power and other numerous factors.

After the interview each applicant is separately considered, discussed in a collegial manner among the commissioners and voted upon. To be qualified an applicant must prevail on a motion to qualify by a majority vote.

Can a governor refuse to pick from the names nominated by the commission? If so, what would the commission do in response?

Yes, and there is precedent for this. There is no definitive legal answer to what the commission is to do in response.

History has shown that the process can come to a stand-off for a period of time. The best practice is to talk, discuss and negotiate at this point, so that the process works best for the citizens of South Dakota.

Is there anything else I should have asked that would be worth noting in a news story?

Although the Supreme Court vacancy is for Chief Justice Gilbertson’s position, the person selected to fill his position will not necessarily be the chief justice. After the replacement is selected, the Supreme Court justices will select the new chief justice from the members of the court.