State panel awards five S.D. road contracts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Contracts to improve a variety of South Dakota highways and for a new shared-use path in Valley Springs received approval Thursday.

The state Transportation Commission awarded the projects to five low bidders.

T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls won the Valley Springs work with a $85,499.99 bid that was 14% below the state estimate. There were seven bids for the project along Valley Drive.

For milling and resurfacing about 11 miles of US 14A in Lawrence County, Simon Contractors of South Dakota, based at Rapid City, had the low bid of $6,050,476.31 that was 3.8 percent below estimate. There were four bids for the project between Cheyenne Crossing and Deadwood.

To install durable pavement markings on various routes in Dewey, Haakon, Stanley and Ziebach counties, Traffic Services Company of Black Hawk had low bid of $186,753.96 that was 26.6% above estimate. There were two bids.

To lay pavement markings on various county roads, Vogel Traffic Services of Orange, Iowa, was low bidder on two contracts: $436,682.11 for the Aberdeen region that was 4.1% above estimate; and $725,708.08 for the Mitchell region that was 0.3% below estimate. There were two bids for each.

The commission’s summary is here.