PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six communities and 22 counties across South Dakota will be receiving state funding assistance on their bridge projects.

The state Transportation Commission on Thursday approved bridge improvement grants totaling more than $39 million.

The money will help pay for preservation, rehabilitation and replacement.

Communities receiving grants include Aberdeen, Box Elder, Hot Springs, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Sturgis.

Counties include Beadle, Brookings, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Deuel, Grant, Haakon, Hughes, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Turner and Union.

Seventy-four applications totaling $97.7 million were received. Recommendations were based on a scoring system. For more details on the selections, such as locations, click here.