State loan OK’d for Sioux Falls water system

A concept plan for the proposed new water reclamation project in Sioux Falls. Plan courtesy of the city of Sioux Falls.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls will get a loan of $123 million to expand and upgrade its water reclamation system, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources decided Thursday.

Related Content Treating each flush in Sioux Falls

Terms are 2% interest and 20 years. The loan originally was to be for $87 million. But the project’s estimated cost has grown to more than $194 million. In 2018 the project was estimated at more than $150 million.

The city’s timetable calls for work starting this year and finishing in 2024. The expansion will increase the system’s capacity by 50% to 30 million gallons per day and support nearly 130,000 more people.

The system currently also serves communities of Renner, Brandon and Tea.

A 2016 study identified the need for a larger system. The current one was build in the mid-1980s.