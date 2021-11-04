State loan OK’d for Sioux Falls water system

A concept plan for the proposed new water reclamation project in Sioux Falls. Plan courtesy of the city of Sioux Falls.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls will get a loan of $123 million to expand and upgrade its water reclamation system, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources decided Thursday.

Terms are 2% interest and 20 years. The loan originally was to be for $87 million. But the project’s estimated cost has grown to more than $194 million. In 2018 the project was estimated at more than $150 million.

The city’s timetable calls for work starting this year and finishing in 2024. The expansion will increase the system’s capacity by 50% to 30 million gallons per day and support nearly 130,000 more people.

The system currently also serves communities of Renner, Brandon and Tea.

A 2016 study identified the need for a larger system. The current one was build in the mid-1980s.

