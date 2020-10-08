State Library updates S.D. schools’ guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of school libraries throughout South Dakota should soon receive some refreshed guidelines.

The State Library Board approved the package Thursday. They’re the first revisions since the guidelines were created 10 years ago.

Alissa Adams is state government’s school library technology coordinator. “We figured after an entire decade it was time to update them,” Adams said.

State librarian Daria Bossman said there wasn’t anything available in South Dakota before 2010. Adams said they’re based on what the state Board of Education Standards has approved for libraries.

The guidelines suggest approaches that school administrators and library staffs can take. “It’s kind of a framework,” Adams said.

“Good job,” board president Tom Nelson of Spearfish said.

Adams said there’s also a COVID-19 resources page for school libraries on the State Library school-services website that covers topics such as book cleaning and care, digital resources, and copyright and fair-use for read-along activities conducted online.

“This is something most states are putting together for their school librarians,” Adams said.