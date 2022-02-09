PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s truly a dead issue in South Dakota.

State laws seem to be lacking on who has the right and responsibility for a dead body. The South Dakota Funeral Directors Association wants to now fill that gap with some model legislation.

Representative Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, made the pitch Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee for HB 1152.

Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, needed no convincing. His law office unexpectedly received the remains of a former customer who passed, minus any family, friends or funeral plan.

“I have to explain to my clients why they’re sitting next to Jim,” Stevens said.

The legislation will be up for House consideration next week.