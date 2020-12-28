State law prevented S.D. panel from meeting Monday on four open-meeting complaints

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state panel that decides whether violations of South Dakota’s open-meeting laws occurred wasn’t able to officially meet as scheduled Monday.

The reason? It would have been a violation of the state law that requires 72-hour public notice for a state-level meeting.

The lawyer for the South Dakota Open Meeting Commission, assistant attorney general Steve Blair, told members he failed to account for Christmas when he posted the agenda last week Wednesday.

The state law exempts Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays from the 72 hours. Blair said he should have posted the agenda on Tuesday.

“I apologize for that mix-up and for inconveniencing anybody,” Blair said.

The same law requires that a state board or commission comply “to the extent that circumstances permit” for a special or rescheduled meeting.

Blair said that part of the law meant the commission of five state’s attorneys could reschedule the meeting later this week or sometime later in January.

The three on the teleconference — chairman Mark Reedstrom of Grant County, Alexis Tracey of Clay County and Cassie Wendt of Butte County — chose Thursday, December 31, at 3 p.m. CT.

Blair said the advantage of a meeting later this week was Reedstrom could participate before his term as state’s attorney ends. (He didn’t run for re-election this year and intends to serve as deputy to new state’s attorney Jackson Schwandt.)

Blair said the law creating the commission requires a majority of members agree whether a violation occurred. Minutes drafted from the October 23 meeting show that Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell was absent.

Blair said Sovell could be asked to review the record from the October meeting and vote on the four matters if the rescheduled meeting were to be held in January.

Sovell wasn’t on the call Monday. She also is the deputy state’s attorney for Hyde County. She hasn’t yet commented publicly whether criminal charges will be pursued against state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the September 12 death of pedestrian Joseph Boever.

The attorney general appoints the commissioners and they serve at the attorney general’s pleasure under the 2004 state law creating the commission. The commission members at the October meeting chose Sovell as the 2021 chair.

The four current complaints are:

Belle Fourche city council

City of Ward trustees

Pierre city commission

Yankton County commission

The commission previously found a technical violation by the Pierre commission and decided the three others weren’t violations.