PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Staff from the South Dakota State Historical Society and Foundation plan to visit more than a dozen communities in the coming days and weeks to learn the public’s thoughts and ideas what they would like to see at the state Cultural Heritage Center museum.

The schedule so far includes:

Timber Lake – Oct 11 @ 4:30 p.m. Timber Lake Museum, 800 Main Street.

De Smet – Oct 13 @ noon. De Smet Event Center, 705 Wilder Lane SW.

Pierre – Oct 17 @ 4:00 p.m. Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church Street.

Rapid City – Oct 18 @ 11:00 a.m. Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street.

Watertown – Oct 24 @ noon. Lake Area Technical Institute, 1201 Arrow Avenue.

Yankton – Oct 27 @ 4:00 p.m. Mead Museum, 82 Mickelson Drive.

Sioux Falls – Dec 1 @ noon. Siouxland Libraries Downtown, 200 N. Dakota Avenue.

Hot Springs – Dec 5 @ noon. The Mammoth Site, 1800 US 18 Bypass.

Deadwood – Dec 6 @ 4:30 p.m. Days of ’76 Museum, 18 Seventy Six Drive.

Chamberlain – Dec 13 @ noon. Cozard Memorial Library, 110 E. Lawler Avenue.

According to state historian Ben Jones, meetings are also being set up for Aberdeen, Brookings and Rosebud.

The Cultural Heritage Center, which opened in 1989 marking South Dakota’s centennial, currently is closed for renovations until spring 2025.

“Your participation will inspire conversations, create connections across the state, and provide invaluable feedback on content and design concepts for your history museum,” Jones said.