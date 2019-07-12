State Historical Society gets two new trustees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are new faces on the South Dakota State Historical Society board of trustees.

The society’s members chose Sean Flynn of Mitchell to take the place of Bob Kolbe of Sioux Falls, who didn’t seek re-election.

Tom Hurlbert of Sioux Falls replaced Jeff Hazard of Sioux Falls as the architect on the board. Governor Kristi Noem made the appointment.

Flynn, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, teaches history and government at Dakota Wesleyan University.

South Dakota State Historical Society Press recently published Flynn’s biography Without Reservation: Benjamin Reifel and American Indian Acculturation.

Reifel, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, was the first Lakota member of Congress. He served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 3, 1961, to January 3, 1971, and didn’t seek re-election in 1970.

The trustees also re-elected Brad Tennant of Aberdeen as board president and David Wolff of Spearfish as vice president at their teleconference meeting Friday.

Tennant is an associate professor of history at Presentation College in Aberdeen. Wolff is a retired dean at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

The list of board members is here.

Hurlbert, originally from Aberdeen, noted Tennant was one of his teachers in high school.

After re-election as president, Tennant kidded, “So you’re stuck with me for a couple more years.”