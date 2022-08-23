PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke out Tuesday regarding whether South Dakota state government employees should be paid more for using their personal vehicles for official public business. So the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee let the proposed increases proceed.

South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook for an estimated $331,646 more in general funds as a result. That’s based on 2019 actual mileage. The reimbursement rates will now be:

51 cents per mile if a state-owned vehicle isn’t available, up from 42 cents;

28 cents per mile if a state-owned vehicle is available, up from 23 cents;

And for people with special needs, 68 cents per mile for a passenger or cargo van, pick up, or SUV and 51 cents a mile for any other motor vehicle, up from 56 cents and 42 cents.

The rates were previously increased effective July 1, 2015.

No one spoke for or against the proposed increases during the state Board of Finance’s public hearing on July 19.

Deputy secretary of state Jason Lutz presented the proposal Tuesday. “The reason for the rule amendments is to keep pace with rising travel costs,” he said.

Lutz said state offices and departments would absorb the increases within their current budgets.