State government budget appears adequate ‘as of now’ facing COVID-19, S.D. official says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Bureau of Finance and Management didn’t make a specific presentation about possible effects of COVID-19 on the South Dakota economy to the panel of lawmakers who oversee state government’s budget, the bureau’s economist said Sunday.

Mark Quasney said Governor Kristi Noem and state Finance Commissioner Liza Clark have publicly stated that “as of now” the belief is that state government has what is needed to address the situation.

Quasney said the governor’s issuance of a state of emergency order Friday ensured state government has access to financial assistance and resources from the federal government as well.

“Given the fluidity of things, we are monitoring the situation around the clock and will keep people apprised if our needs change,” Quasney said.

South Dakota relies primarily on state sales and use tax for state government’s general fund. Healthcare services are exempt from the tax, costing the general fund an estimated $315 million in tax revenue.

The Legislature ended the main run of its 2020 session Thursday by approving SB 38 that would make changes to the current state budget that runs through June 30 and adopting HB 1294, the new budget that starts July 1. The 18 House and Senate members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations proposed them.

The governor announced Friday morning she was ordering changes to state government related to COVID-19, including that non-essential employees work remotely and out-of-state travel be prohibited starting Sunday, and asked that K-12 schools be closed throughout South Dakota starting Monday.

The 105-member Legislature is scheduled to return to the Capitol March 30 for handling vetoes from the governor.

So far she has vetoed HB 1012 and HB 1013 that would amend many sections of state laws affecting the state Labor and Regulation, Revenue, Education, Agriculture, and Transportation departments; the state bureaus of Finance and Management, and Administration; and the state Water Management Board.

The state Department of Health provided a COVID-19 briefing to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on March 4.