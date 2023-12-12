HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Come next summer, musical acts at the South Dakota State Fair might be starting their grandstand performances later in the evenings.

Fair manager Peggy Besch said she and her staff will come up with something, after the State Fair Commission couldn’t decide Tuesday.

“I’m not hearing any strong feelings one way or the other,” Besch said. “We’ll talk about it internally and make a decision.”

Grandstand concerts have started at 7 p.m. CT for many years, with the headliners starting at 8 p.m. Fair exhibits and buildings don’t close until 8 p.m., however, and, according to fair officials, some vendors don’t like being late or having to miss the shows.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The discussion Tuesday was whether to keep the 7 o’clock starts, or push back to 7:30 or 7:45 or even 8 p.m., and whether to also shorten the time that the fair’s buildings stay open.

“Most shows are about 75 minutes long,” said Candi Briley, the fair’s marketing and events coordinator. Starting at 8, “It still gets you done at 10:30,” she said.

The South Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources oversees the fair. State Agriculture Secretary Hunter Roberts was at the meeting Tuesday. “It’s pretty light when the headliner starts,” he noted about the way that concerts have been run.

“It’s been a recurring comment,” Briley said about what she’s heard vendors have been saying. “It’s been mentioned enough, it’s worth talking about. This is the first year we’ve brought it forth.”

But she wasn’t sure, either, about what to do. “I can see pros and cons to keeping it or moving it,” she said.

The commission also received a presentation about grandstand entertainment from Lawrence & Schiller, a Sioux Falls marketing and advertising firm.

“We wanted to get feedback from folks that attend our grandstand shows, and those don’t, and why,” Besch, the fair’s manager, said.

Matt Hammer, the firm’s director of consumer insights, described the survey and said there were 1,522 responses from 267 communities, including from neighboring states. Of those, 98% said they had attended the fair, including 85% in the past year. The top reason that 33% gave as the reason they go was to spend time with family and friends.

According to Hammer, 50% said more national entertainment acts would be the top improvement, and 88% said they had purchased at least one ticket to a State Fair concert. Roughly 40% said they would pay $50 to $74 for a ticket and 32% were willing to pay $75 to $150.

Asked their top choices for acts, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Journey and Chris Stapleton topped their lists. Others near the top were Eric Church, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson, acts which Hammer described as “present-day country stars.”

The survey also looked at the VIP experience offered to State Fair concert-goers: round tables at ground level. Twenty percent of the survey respondents said they had taken part at the VIP level. Hammer said there was high interest in other VIP options too.

“People pay for scarcity,” he said. “Concerts are big business. We all know this,” he added. A commission member, Justin Bell of Pierre, asked whether all survey respondents or just the 20% were asked about VIP options. “It was focused just on past individuals who reported purchasing or having been part of the VIP experience,” Hammer said, referring to the 20%.

“I thought they did a really good job of structuring it,” Secretary Roberts said about the survey and presentation.

“It gives us a foundation as we’re moving forward on entertainment,” Besch said.