PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government employees and officials in South Dakota would get a higher rate of reimbursement for driving personal vehicles on government business under proposed rule changes.

The plan from the state Board of Finance goes to a public hearing July 19. The deadline for written public comments is July 15.

The reason is “to keep pace with rising travel costs.”

One of the changes would pay a state employee 51 cents per mile for driving a privately owned vehicle outside the city limits if a state vehicle wasn’t available. The current rate is 42 cents.

A related change would pay 28 cents per mile if a state vehicle was available. It’s now 21 cents.

Another related change would pay a person with special needs 68 cents per mile for a passenger or cargo van, pickup or SUV, or 51 cents per mile for any other vehicle, if there wasn’t a suitably equipped state vehicle available. Those rates currently are 56 cents and 42 cents.

Senator Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, raised the issue on April 25 to the Legislature’s Executive Board.

If the Board of Finance makes any changes, the final green light would be up to the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee. That panel’s next meeting is July 19, the same day as the board’s public hearing. The lawmakers are scheduled to meet again August 23.

For comparison, the federal government this year is paying 58.5 cents per mile if a federal-furnished auto isn’t available and 18 cents if one is.

The IRS meanwhile announced on June 9 the federal tax deduction per mile would rise to 62.5 cents per mile, an increase of 4 cents.