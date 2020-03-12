State department shall fully fund 211 help line for all counties, S.D. House decides

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Social Services must pay for 211 helpline services throughout South Dakota, under legislation approved Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

House members voted 49-17 for SB 2. It would expand state government’s share to 100 percent of the cost, from the current 50 percent, and would make services available to callers in all 66 counties. The department currently provides money to 34 counties.

Callers could get information or referrals regarding a crisis or disaster, social services, human services, legal assistance, financial assistance, mental health, physical health or substance abuse.

The Senate was expected to consider it later Thursday.

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, opposed the expansion. He questioned how the center, based in Sioux Falls, would decide where to refer people. He said one or two providers could receive favoritism.

“There’s a number of holes in it for me,” Jensen said.

Responded Representative Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat” “This is a tremendous need.”

She noted the center handled “thousands” of phone calls in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus and 32 counties weren’t able to participate.