PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nine more highway projects have received approval from the South Dakota Transportation Commission.

The biggest will be on another segment of the new Veterans Parkway through Sioux Falls.

John Riley Construction of Morris, Minnesota, submitted the lowest combined bid of $49,650,173.62 for the work planned between Western Avenue and Cliff Avenue. That was 6% over the engineer’s estimate.

Three higher bids for the project ranged up to $72,641,093.

No bids were received for repairing bridge columns at two sites in Pennington and Harding Counties.

“We’re currently working through options for re-letting this project on a future date,” state Department of Transportation official Sam Weisgram told commissioners Thursday.

One is in Rapid City on SD 44 over Rapid Creek, while the other is in the Buffalo area.

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell asked whether the work was specialized. Weisgram said it wasn’t. “This is repairs we do on occasion. There’s nothing unique about this,” he said.