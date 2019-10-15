Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing

State Capitol ceremony set for South Dakota disability awards

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Pierre Capital Generic

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem presents annual awards November 4 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda for contributions to rehabilitation and employment of South Dakotans with disabilities, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Human Services.

The 2019 recipients are:

Brad Konechne, Brookings, outstanding individual with a disability;

Carolee Bucholz, Sioux Falls, outstanding employee with a disability;

Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center, outstanding small private employer;

Five Star Call Centers, Sioux Falls, outstanding large private employer;

University of South Dakota / Sanford School of Medicine, Vermillion, outstanding other employer;

Carolyn Schuldies, Sturgis, outstanding transition services; and

Nancy Schlichenmayer, Pierre, distinguished service.

A reception is planned afterward at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

For more information contact DHS at 605-773-5990.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss