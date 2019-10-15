State Capitol ceremony set for South Dakota disability awards

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem presents annual awards November 4 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda for contributions to rehabilitation and employment of South Dakotans with disabilities, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Human Services.
The 2019 recipients are:
Brad Konechne, Brookings, outstanding individual with a disability;
Carolee Bucholz, Sioux Falls, outstanding employee with a disability;
Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center, outstanding small private employer;
Five Star Call Centers, Sioux Falls, outstanding large private employer;
University of South Dakota / Sanford School of Medicine, Vermillion, outstanding other employer;
Carolyn Schuldies, Sturgis, outstanding transition services; and
Nancy Schlichenmayer, Pierre, distinguished service.
A reception is planned afterward at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.
For more information contact DHS at 605-773-5990.