State board will look at zero increase in tuition and $1 facility hike for South Dakota techs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Students attending South Dakota’s four technical schools next fall might see their tuition rates stay the same and their facility fee go up $1 per credit hour.

That’s the proposal executive director Nick Wendell will make to the state Board of Technical Education during its teleconference meeting Thursday.

The state board oversees the Sioux Falls, Watertown, Mitchell and Rapid City campuses. The local school districts manage them.

The campuses currently are called postsecondary technical institutes in state law. Their names change July 1 to technical colleges because of action by the Legislature.

Students for the coming academic would be charged a net $121 tuition per credit hour. That’s what they paid this academic year, up from a net $116 the year before.

The facility fee would go to $36 per credit hour. It has been $35 for at least the past four years.

One of the complaints by some South Dakota lawmakers about the four campuses has been that the tuition was more expensive than at comparable schools in neighboring states.

The South Dakota campuses also will present their spring enrollment summary Thursday. There were 6,951 students at the four campuses:

Southeast Tech (Sioux Falls) 2,321.

Lake Area Tech (Watertown) 2,139.

Western Dakota Tech (Rapid City) 1,319.

Mitchell Tech (Mitchell) 1,172.

The state Board of Regents will set tuition and fees for South Dakota’s six public universities and two centers April 1. The regents’ proposal hadn’t been publicly distributed as of Monday noon.