State board OKs loans for Sioux Falls, Tea and Mitchell water projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel has approved funding for three water projects and two waste management projects.

The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources reached the decisions Thursday.

Sioux Falls will get an $18.5 million state loan to continue expansion of the city’s water reclamation plant. Terms are 2% for 20 years.

The state board made a $41.6 million loan to the project in September 2019. Two more loan requests are expected. The overall cost is estimated at $159 million. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021. The expansion is designed for 20 years.

Tea will get a $2.7 million state loan to continue constructing a new water tower near Bakker Landing Avenue west of I-29. The area of the community is now served by the Lewis and Clark rural water system. The tower will have 750,000-gallon capacity. Terms are 2.125% for 30 years.

Mitchell will get a $1,663,000 state loan that will provide most of the funding for a new sewage lift station at 407th Avenue and North Harmon Drive and a line to it. It will replace the nearby Dailey Drive sewage lift station that was built in 1997 on residential property.

Gregory will get a $7,200 state grant toward purchasing a recycling trailer with an 8- by 20-feet box that would be free for the public to use. The trailer is estimated to cost $14,425.

The South Eastern Council of Governments will get a $500,000 grant to pass through to a foundation to make solid-waste loans to for-profit businesses in Clay, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner and Union Counties.

The board also added four projects to the state water plan:

Expansion of Minnehaha Community Water Corp. drinking water system, for a potential $7.5 million state loan.

Doubling the capacity of a Sioux Falls drinking-water pump station, for a potential $35.5 million state loan.

Extending sanitary sewer in Sioux Falls to serve the northwest area, for a potential $10.1 million state loan.

Upgrading the Yankton wastewater facility, for a potential $3.2 million state loan.