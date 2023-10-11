PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Economic Development has approved low-interest loans totaling more than $4 million to four businesses.

The decisions during Wednesday’s teleconference included:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A $343,800 loan from the SD Works program to Cole-TAC, LLC, a firearms and outdoors-gear company based in Rapid City.

A $89,875 loan from the SD Works program to Barbeque Twist, LLC, based in Aberdeen.

A $1,851,312 loan from the SD Works program to Maxwell Construction Inc., a utility-services provider based in Iowa City, Iowa.

A $1,800,000 loan from the REDI Fund program to TM Industries, LLC, a camper manufacturing company based at Artesian and owned by a Hutterite colony.

All four loans were approved on voice votes with no dissents. KELOLAND News has requested additional information about each of the loans.