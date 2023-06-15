PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Business expansions in Lennox, Ipswich, Sturgis, Rapid City and North Sioux City will get financial assistance from several state government programs.

The South Dakota Board of Economic Development on Wednesday approved:

A low-interest loan of $67,500 for Blankenship Properties, LLC. of North Sioux City to buy property and make site improvements.

A low-interest loan of $320,000 for Custom Skirting, LLC of Rapid City to buy manufacturing equipment and expand.

A low-interest loan of $969,741 for M.A. Murphy, LLC of Sturgis, to construct the first building in the city’s new industrial park.

A reinvestment grant totaling $612,900 for SFP, LLC of Ipswich for up to 100% of state sales and use taxes paid on new swine structures.

A reinvestment grant totaling $104,000 to Wilson Trailer Company of Lennox for up to 20% of state sales and use taxes paid on its expansion.